Hemoglobin Binding in Tissues & Lungs quiz #1 Flashcards

How do the conditions in muscle tissues promote the release of oxygen from hemoglobin, and what role does the Bohr effect play in this process? In muscle tissues, cellular respiration leads to low oxygen and high concentrations of CO2 and H+. CO2 diffuses into red blood cells, where carbonic anhydrase converts it to carbonic acid, which dissociates into bicarbonate and protons, lowering pH. The high CO2 and H+ stabilize hemoglobin's T state, decreasing its affinity for oxygen and promoting oxygen release. The Bohr effect describes how increased CO2 and H+ (lower pH) decrease hemoglobin's oxygen affinity, facilitating oxygen delivery to tissues.

What changes occur in the lungs that enable hemoglobin to bind oxygen efficiently, and how does this relate to hemoglobin's R state? In the lungs, the partial pressure of oxygen is high and CO2 concentration is low due to inhalation and exhalation, respectively. The low CO2 shifts the carbonic anhydrase equilibrium to reduce H+ concentration, raising blood pH. These conditions favor the R state of hemoglobin, which has a high affinity for oxygen, allowing hemoglobin to bind oxygen efficiently and release CO2 and H+.

What effect do high concentrations of CO2 and H+ in muscle tissues have on hemoglobin's oxygen affinity? High concentrations of CO2 and H+ stabilize hemoglobin's T state, decreasing its affinity for oxygen and promoting oxygen release.

How does carbonic anhydrase contribute to the release of oxygen from hemoglobin in tissues? Carbonic anhydrase converts CO2 and water into carbonic acid, which dissociates into bicarbonate and protons, increasing H+ concentration and lowering pH, which promotes oxygen release from hemoglobin.

What is the Bohr effect and how does it facilitate oxygen delivery to tissues? The Bohr effect describes how increased CO2 and H+ (lower pH) decrease hemoglobin's oxygen affinity, facilitating oxygen release in tissues.

Why does hemoglobin transition from the R state to the T state in muscle tissues? In muscle tissues, low oxygen and high CO2/H+ concentrations cause hemoglobin to shift from the R state (high oxygen affinity) to the T state (low oxygen affinity), leading to oxygen release.