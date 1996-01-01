Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Protein Function

Hemoglobin Binding in Tissues & Lungs

Hemoglobin Binding in Lungs & Tissues

Hemoglobin Binding in Lungs & Tissues

Hemoglobin Binding in Lungs & Tissues

Problem

In the lungs, the _________ pressure of CO2 causes hemoglobin to _________ CO2 and H+. The _________ pressure of O2 causes O2 to _________ hemoglobin, allowing for its transportation to the tissues.

Problem

Which of the following explains why hemoglobin in RBCs binds to O 2 in the lungs but releases O2 in muscle tissues? (Select all that apply).

Problem

How is the vast majority of carbon dioxide transported in the blood from the tissues to the lungs?

