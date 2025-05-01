Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of insulin signaling in glucose metabolism? The primary function of insulin signaling in glucose metabolism is to decrease blood glucose levels by promoting glucose uptake into cells and stimulating glycogen synthesis.

Describe the initial step that occurs after insulin binds to its receptor on the cell surface. After insulin binds to its receptor, the receptor undergoes autophosphorylation, activating its tyrosine kinase domains, which then phosphorylate and activate the insulin receptor substrate 1 (IRS-1).

What role does IRS-1 play in the insulin signaling pathway? IRS-1 acts as an adaptor protein that, once phosphorylated, recruits and activates phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) by binding to its SH2 domain.

Explain the function of PI3K in the insulin signaling cascade. PI3K phosphorylates PIP2 to generate PIP3, a membrane-bound signaling molecule that propagates the insulin signal downstream.

How does PIP3 contribute to the activation of protein kinase B (PKB/AKT)? PIP3 recruits PKB (also known as AKT) to the membrane, where it is phosphorylated and activated by PDK1, a PIP3-dependent kinase.

What is the effect of activated PKB (AKT) on glycogen synthase kinase 3 (GSK-3)? Activated PKB phosphorylates and inactivates GSK-3, preventing it from inactivating glycogen synthase.