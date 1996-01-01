Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism
Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism Example 1
Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism
Place the following insulin signaling transduction events in order of occurrence (event 9 is provided).
a) Full activation of PKB/Akt ______.
b) Activated PI3K converts PIP2 to PIP3 ______.
c) GLUT4 expressed in the cell membrane ___9___.
d) Ligand/insulin binding to the insulin receptor ______.
e) GSK3 is phosphorylated & inactivated ______.
f) Activated PDK1 phosphorylates & activates of PKB/Akt ______.
g) IRS-1 is phosphorylated & activated by the insulin receptor ______.
h) Autophosphorylation of the insulin receptor ______.
i) PI3K is activated upon its SH2 domain binding phosphorylated IRS-1 ______.
j) Glycogen synthase converts glucose to glycogen ______.
k) PIP3 molecules laterally diffuse to bind PKB/Akt & PDK1 ______.
Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism
Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism Example 2
All of the following are true of the reaction catalyzed by PI3K EXCEPT:
Which of the following results would you predict to occur if a mutation changes a Tyr residue of the Insulin Receptor to Ala?
IRS-1 is an essential adaptor protein in the insulin signaling pathway. If IRS-1 was under expressed in muscle cells, what effect would you expect to see on glycogen synthesis?