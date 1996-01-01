Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

12. Biosignaling

Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism

Next Topic
1

concept

Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism

clock
13m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism Example 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Place the following insulin signaling transduction events in order of occurrence (event 9 is provided).

a) Full activation of PKB/Akt ______.

b) Activated PI3K converts PIP2 to PIP3 ______.

c) GLUT4 expressed in the cell membrane ___9___.

d) Ligand/insulin binding to the insulin receptor ______.

e) GSK3 is phosphorylated & inactivated ______.

f) Activated PDK1 phosphorylates & activates of PKB/Akt ______.

g) IRS-1 is phosphorylated & activated by the insulin receptor ______.

h) Autophosphorylation of the insulin receptor ______.

i) PI3K is activated upon its SH2 domain binding phosphorylated IRS-1 ______.

j) Glycogen synthase converts glucose to glycogen ______.

k) PIP3 molecules laterally diffuse to bind PKB/Akt & PDK1 ______.

Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism

clock
12m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

example

Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism Example 2

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

All of the following are true of the reaction catalyzed by PI3K EXCEPT:

8
Problem

Which of the following results would you predict to occur if a mutation changes a Tyr residue of the Insulin Receptor to Ala?

9
Problem

IRS-1 is an essential adaptor protein in the insulin signaling pathway. If IRS-1 was under expressed in muscle cells, what effect would you expect to see on glycogen synthesis?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.