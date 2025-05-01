Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which type of protein acts as a chemical messenger in biosignaling pathways? Proteins that act as chemical messengers in biosignaling pathways are called ligands. These include hormones, growth factors, neurotransmitters, and other signaling molecules that bind to specific receptors on target cells to initiate a cellular response.

What is the role of a target cell in biosignaling? A target cell contains a specific receptor that binds to a signaling ligand. This binding initiates a cascade of intracellular events leading to a cellular response.

How does a receptor typically respond to ligand binding during signal transduction? Upon ligand binding, the receptor undergoes a conformational change. This change enables further intracellular signaling events to occur.

What does the dissociation equilibrium constant (Kd) represent in receptor-ligand interactions? Kd represents the equilibrium constant for the dissociation of the receptor-ligand complex. It is calculated as the concentration of free receptor and free ligand divided by the concentration of the receptor-ligand complex.

Which feature of biosignaling transduction systems allows a single receptor-ligand interaction to affect many downstream molecules? This feature is called amplification. It enables one receptor-ligand interaction to trigger multiple downstream signaling events.

How does modularity contribute to the versatility of biosignaling transduction systems? Modularity allows system components to be modified for different uses. This enables the same receptor-ligand interaction to produce varied cellular responses.