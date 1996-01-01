Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

12. Biosignaling

Introduction to Biosignaling

Introduction to Biosignaling

Introduction to Biosignaling

Problem

A sample of cells has a total receptor concentration of 10 mM and a free ligand concentration of 15 mM. If 25% of the receptors are occupied with ligand under these conditions, calculate the receptor-ligand dissociation constant (Kd).

Which hormone from the plot below shows the highest binding affinity for the receptor?

Introduction to Biosignaling

Problem

Which of the following statements regarding signal transduction pathways in cells is FALSE?

Introduction to Biosignaling

Problem

Why is the activation of a protein kinase an important step in signal transduction?

Introduction to Biosignaling

concept

Introduction to Biosignaling

