Michaelis-Menten Assumptions quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three key assumptions underlying the Michaelis-Menten equation in enzyme kinetics, and why are they important?
The three key assumptions are: (1) Substrate concentration assumption: the total substrate concentration is approximately equal to the free substrate concentration because substrate is much more abundant than enzyme; (2) Initial velocity assumption: only the initial reaction velocity is measured, so reverse reactions are negligible early on; (3) Steady state assumption: the concentration of the enzyme-substrate complex remains constant during the reaction. These assumptions are crucial for deriving and applying the Michaelis-Menten equation.
Who were Michaelis and Menten, and what was their major contribution to biochemistry?
Michaelis and Menten were enzymologists who proposed a fundamental model for enzyme kinetics in 1913, emphasizing the formation of an enzyme-substrate complex during enzyme-catalyzed reactions.
What is the substrate concentration assumption in the Michaelis-Menten model?
It assumes that the total substrate concentration is approximately equal to the free substrate concentration because substrate is much more abundant than enzyme.
Why can the free substrate concentration be used to represent the total substrate concentration in the Michaelis-Menten equation?
Because the free substrate concentration is much greater than the enzyme concentration, making the amount of substrate bound to enzyme negligible.
What does the initial velocity assumption state in Michaelis-Menten kinetics?
It states that only the initial reaction velocity is measured, so reverse reactions are negligible early in the reaction.
Why do biochemists focus on the initial velocity of enzyme-catalyzed reactions?
Because at the start of the reaction, there is little product, making the reverse reaction from product to enzyme-substrate complex negligible.
What is the steady state assumption in the context of Michaelis-Menten kinetics?
It assumes that the concentration of the enzyme-substrate complex remains constant during the reaction.
How does the steady state assumption affect the rates of formation and dissociation of the enzyme-substrate complex?
It means the rate of formation of the enzyme-substrate complex equals the rate of its dissociation.
Why are the three Michaelis-Menten assumptions important for the equation's application?
They are crucial for deriving and correctly applying the Michaelis-Menten equation to enzyme kinetics.
What historical context makes Maud Menten’s contributions to enzyme kinetics particularly notable?
Maud Menten made significant scientific contributions at a time when women in Canada were not even legally considered 'persons' and could not vote.