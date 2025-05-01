Michaelis-Menten Equation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the Michaelis-Menten equation, and which variables does it relate in enzyme kinetics?
The Michaelis-Menten equation is a mathematical model that describes the initial reaction rate (V0) of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction as a function of substrate concentration. It relates V0 to the substrate concentration, the maximum reaction velocity (Vmax), and the Michaelis constant (Km).
What is the shape of the curve in a Michaelis-Menten plot, and how does the equation reflect this shape?
The curve in a Michaelis-Menten plot is a rectangular hyperbola. The Michaelis-Menten equation reflects this shape by adapting the general equation for a rectangular hyperbola, substituting enzyme kinetics variables for the general terms.
What does the Michaelis-Menten equation mathematically describe in enzyme kinetics?
It describes the initial reaction rate (V0) of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction as a function of substrate concentration, Vmax, and Km.
Which variables are related by the Michaelis-Menten equation?
The equation relates the initial reaction velocity (V0), substrate concentration, maximum reaction velocity (Vmax), and the Michaelis constant (Km).
What is plotted on the x-axis and y-axis of a Michaelis-Menten plot?
The x-axis shows substrate concentration, and the y-axis shows the initial reaction rate (V0).
What is the specific name for the shape of the curve in a Michaelis-Menten plot?
The curve is called a rectangular hyperbola.
How does the Michaelis-Menten equation relate to the general equation for a rectangular hyperbola?
It substitutes enzyme kinetics variables (V0, Vmax, Km, and substrate concentration) into the general rectangular hyperbola equation.
In the Michaelis-Menten equation, what does 'y' from the rectangular hyperbola equation correspond to?
'y' corresponds to the initial reaction rate (V0) in enzyme kinetics.
What does the variable 'a' in the rectangular hyperbola equation become in the Michaelis-Menten equation?
'a' is replaced by the maximum reaction velocity (Vmax).
Why is understanding the Michaelis-Menten equation important in enzyme kinetics?
It allows calculation of initial reaction velocities and other variables, provided the necessary values are known.