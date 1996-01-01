Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Michaelis-Menten Equation

Michaelis-Menten Equation

Michaelis-Menten Equation Example 1

A) Suppose the [S] = 10 Km. Use the Michaelis-Menten equation to determine what percentage of the Vmax will be equal to the value of V 0.

B) Now suppose the [S] = 20 Km. Use the Michaelis-Menten equation to determine what percentage of the Vmax will be equal to the value of V 0. What conclusion can be made from these calculations?

Which of the following statements about a V0 vs. [S] plot for a Michaelis-Menten enzyme is false?

What is the ratio of [S] to Km ( [S] / K) when the V0 of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is 80% of the Vmax?

An enzyme-catalyzed reaction was carried out with a [substrate] initially 1000 times greater than the Km for that enzyme. After 9 minutes, 1% of the total substrate was converted into 12 μmoles of product. If in a separate experiment, one-third as much enzyme and twice as much substrate had been combined, how long would it take for the same amount of product (12 μmoles) to be formed?

An enzyme catalyzes a reaction at a velocity of 10 μmol/min when all enzyme active sites are occupied with substrate. The Km for this substrate is 1 x 10-5 M. Assume that Michaelis-Menten kinetics are followed, calculate the initial reaction velocity (V0) when:

A) [S] = 1 x 10-5 M. V0 = ___________ 

B) [S] = 1 x 10-2 M. V0 = ___________

