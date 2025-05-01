Monosaccharides quiz #1 Flashcards
What is a monosaccharide and how are they generally named?
A monosaccharide is the simplest form of carbohydrate, consisting of a single sugar unit. They are generally named with the suffix 'ose', such as glucose.How are monosaccharides classified based on their carbonyl group?
Monosaccharides are classified as aldoses if they have an aldehyde group at the end of the molecule, or as ketoses if they have a ketone group in the middle of the molecule.What is the difference between an aldose and a ketose?
An aldose contains an aldehyde group (carbonyl at the end of the molecule), while a ketose contains a ketone group (carbonyl in the middle, attached to two R groups).How are monosaccharides categorized based on the number of carbon atoms?
Monosaccharides are categorized as trioses (3 carbons), tetroses (4 carbons), pentoses (5 carbons), hexoses (6 carbons), or heptoses (7 carbons) based on the number of carbon atoms.What do the prefixes 'aldo-' and 'keto-' indicate when naming monosaccharides?
The prefix 'aldo-' indicates the sugar is an aldose (contains an aldehyde group), and 'keto-' indicates the sugar is a ketose (contains a ketone group).How are carbon atoms numbered in linear monosaccharides?
Carbon atoms in linear monosaccharides are numbered starting from the carbonyl group to ensure it has the lowest possible number.Why is it important to assign the lowest possible number to the carbonyl carbon in monosaccharides?
Assigning the lowest possible number to the carbonyl carbon helps in structurally differentiating sugars and ensures consistent naming and identification.Give an example of an aldohexose and a ketohexose.
Glucose is an example of an aldohexose, and fructose is an example of a ketohexose.What structural feature distinguishes glyceraldehyde from dihydroxyacetone?
Glyceraldehyde has an aldehyde group (making it an aldose), while dihydroxyacetone has a ketone group (making it a ketose).How would you classify a monosaccharide with five carbon atoms and a ketone group?
A monosaccharide with five carbon atoms and a ketone group is classified as a ketopentose.