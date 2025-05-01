Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does negative feedback regulate enzyme activity in metabolic pathways? Negative feedback, or feedback inhibition, regulates enzyme activity by having the final or a later product of a metabolic pathway inhibit an earlier step in the same pathway. This is typically achieved when the product binds to an allosteric site on an allosteric enzyme, reducing the production rate and preventing overproduction and wasteful accumulation of the product.

What is another term commonly used for negative feedback in biochemical regulation? Negative feedback is also referred to as feedback inhibition. Both terms describe the same regulatory process in cells.

Why do cells utilize negative feedback mechanisms in metabolic pathways? Cells use negative feedback to prevent overproduction and wasteful accumulation of products. This helps maintain cellular efficiency and balance.

Where does a negative feedback inhibitor typically bind on an enzyme? A negative feedback inhibitor binds to an allosteric site on an allosteric enzyme. It does not bind to the enzyme's active site.

How does the final product in a metabolic pathway influence its own production through negative feedback? The final product can inhibit an earlier step in the pathway, usually by binding to an allosteric enzyme. This slows down the pathway and reduces its own concentration.

What visual analogy is used in the video to describe the effect of negative feedback on metabolic pathways? Negative feedback is compared to a red light that slows down metabolic pathways. This analogy emphasizes its inhibitory role.