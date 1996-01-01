Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Negative Feedback
Negative Feedback Example 1
The scheme below represents a hypothetical metabolic pathway for the synthesis of compound Y. The pathway is regulated by feedback inhibition. If S → T is the rate-limiting step, circle what the most likely inhibitor is and indicate with an arrow where the inhibition most likely occurs:
S → T → U → V → W → X → Y
A metabolic pathway proceeds according to the following scheme: R → S → T → U → V → W. A regulatory enzyme, X, catalyzes the first reaction in the pathway. Which of the following is most likely correct for this pathway?
Which of the following is TRUE about feedback inhibition?