Nucleic Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three main components of a nucleotide?
A phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.What is the primary function of DNA in cells?
To encode and store hereditary information.Which sugar is found in RNA nucleotides?
Ribose.Which sugar is found in DNA nucleotides?
Deoxyribose.What are the two types of nitrogenous bases found in nucleic acids?
Purines and pyrimidines.Name the purine bases found in nucleic acids.
Adenine and guanine.Name the pyrimidine bases found in nucleic acids.
Cytosine, thymine, and uracil.Which nitrogenous base is found in RNA but not in DNA?
Uracil.Which nitrogenous base is found in DNA but not in RNA?
Thymine.How many hydrogen bonds form between adenine and thymine in DNA?
Two hydrogen bonds.How many hydrogen bonds form between cytosine and guanine in DNA?
Three hydrogen bonds.What is meant by the directionality of nucleic acids?
Nucleic acids have a 5' end and a 3' end, indicating the direction in which the sequence is read or synthesized.What does it mean that DNA strands are antiparallel?
The two DNA strands run in opposite directions, with one strand running 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'.What is the typical structure of DNA?
A double-stranded double helix.What is the typical structure of RNA?
Usually single-stranded, but can form complex structures through self-hydrogen bonding.What is the function of RNA besides encoding hereditary information?
RNA can have catalytic functions, such as acting as ribozymes.What is a ribozyme?
An RNA molecule with catalytic activity.What is the difference between ribose and deoxyribose?
Ribose has a hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon, while deoxyribose has a hydrogen atom at the same position.Which base pairs with adenine in DNA?
Thymine.Which base pairs with adenine in RNA?
Uracil.Which base pairs with cytosine in both DNA and RNA?
Guanine.What is the monomer unit of nucleic acids?
Nucleotide.What are the four nitrogenous bases found in DNA?
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA?
Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.What is the main role of ATP in the cell?
ATP serves as the high-energy molecule used for cellular energy.How are nucleotides linked together in nucleic acids?
By phosphodiester bonds between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the sugar of the next.What is the size range of DNA molecules?
DNA molecules typically contain millions of nucleotides.What is the size range of RNA molecules?
RNA molecules generally range from hundreds to thousands of nucleotides.What is the difference in base pairing between DNA and RNA?
In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine; in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.What is the significance of the 5' and 3' ends in nucleic acids?
They determine the direction in which nucleic acids are synthesized and read.What is the function of DNA in heredity?
DNA stores genetic information that is passed from one generation to the next.What is the function of RNA in protein synthesis?
RNA acts as a messenger and a catalyst in the process of translating genetic information into proteins.What is the difference in the number of strands between DNA and RNA?
DNA is usually double-stranded, while RNA is usually single-stranded.What is the chemical difference between thymine and uracil?
Thymine has a methyl group at the 5' position, while uracil does not.What is the role of hydrogen bonds in nucleic acid structure?
Hydrogen bonds hold complementary nitrogenous bases together in the double helix.What is the backbone of a nucleic acid composed of?
Alternating sugar and phosphate groups.What is the difference in function between DNA and RNA?
DNA primarily stores genetic information, while RNA has diverse roles including protein synthesis and catalysis.What is the significance of antiparallel strands in DNA?
Antiparallel orientation allows for complementary base pairing and proper replication.What is a nucleotide composed of in DNA?
A phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base (A, T, C, or G).What is a nucleotide composed of in RNA?
A phosphate group, ribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base (A, U, C, or G).