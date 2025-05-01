Nucleic Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main components of a nucleotide? A phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

What is the primary function of DNA in cells? To encode and store hereditary information.

Which sugar is found in RNA nucleotides? Ribose.

Which sugar is found in DNA nucleotides? Deoxyribose.

What are the two types of nitrogenous bases found in nucleic acids? Purines and pyrimidines.

Name the purine bases found in nucleic acids. Adenine and guanine.