Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Nucleic Acids
The Nucleotide
Nitrogeneous Bases & Base-Pairing
Comparing DNA & RNA
A) What is the assumed directionality of the nucleotide sequence below? Label the ends of the molecule.
A C G T C T A A A C G G C T A
B) Is the sequence above from a DNA or RNA molecule? How do you know?
C) Write the complementary sequence to the strand below (include the directionality).
A C G T C T A A A C G G C T A
Which of the following nitrogenous bases is a purine?