Nucleic Acids quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference in the pentose sugar between DNA and RNA? DNA contains deoxyribose, while RNA contains ribose.

What is the role of phosphodiester bonds in nucleic acids? They link nucleotides together to form the nucleic acid polymer.

What is the general direction in which nucleic acids are synthesized? From the 5' end to the 3' end.

What is the function of the nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids? They encode genetic information through their sequence.

What is the difference in the number of hydrogen bonds between A-T and C-G base pairs? A-T pairs have two hydrogen bonds; C-G pairs have three.

What is the structural difference between purines and pyrimidines? Purines have a double-ring structure; pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.