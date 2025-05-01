Nucleic Acids quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the difference in the pentose sugar between DNA and RNA?
DNA contains deoxyribose, while RNA contains ribose.What is the role of phosphodiester bonds in nucleic acids?
They link nucleotides together to form the nucleic acid polymer.What is the general direction in which nucleic acids are synthesized?
From the 5' end to the 3' end.What is the function of the nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids?
They encode genetic information through their sequence.What is the difference in the number of hydrogen bonds between A-T and C-G base pairs?
A-T pairs have two hydrogen bonds; C-G pairs have three.What is the structural difference between purines and pyrimidines?
Purines have a double-ring structure; pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.Which nucleic acid is more functionally diverse, DNA or RNA?
RNA.What is the main structural feature of the DNA double helix?
Two antiparallel strands twisted into a helical shape.What is the main structural feature of RNA molecules?
Single-stranded with the ability to form complex secondary structures.What is the role of complementary base pairing in DNA replication?
It ensures accurate copying of genetic information.What is the role of complementary base pairing in transcription?
It allows RNA to be synthesized using DNA as a template.What is the function of the phosphate group in a nucleotide?
It links nucleotides together and forms part of the nucleic acid backbone.What is the function of the pentose sugar in a nucleotide?
It connects the phosphate group and the nitrogenous base.What is the function of the nitrogenous base in a nucleotide?
It encodes genetic information through its sequence.What is the difference in the types of nitrogenous bases between DNA and RNA?
DNA uses thymine; RNA uses uracil.What is the significance of the 5' phosphate and 3' hydroxyl groups in nucleic acids?
They define the ends of the nucleic acid and the direction of synthesis.What is the role of nucleic acids in heredity?
They store and transmit genetic information from one generation to the next.What is the difference in the size of DNA and RNA molecules?
DNA molecules are much larger, typically millions of nucleotides, while RNA molecules are smaller, with hundreds to thousands of nucleotides.What is the function of messenger RNA (mRNA)?
It carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.What is the function of transfer RNA (tRNA)?
It brings amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.What is the function of ribosomal RNA (rRNA)?
It forms part of the ribosome and catalyzes protein synthesis.What is the role of hydrogen bonding in the secondary structure of nucleic acids?
It stabilizes the double helix in DNA and complex structures in RNA.What is the difference in stability between DNA and RNA?
DNA is more stable due to its double-stranded structure and lack of a 2' hydroxyl group.What is the effect of the 2' hydroxyl group in RNA?
It makes RNA more reactive and less stable than DNA.What is the main function of nucleic acids in cells?
To store, transmit, and express genetic information.What is the relationship between nucleotides and nucleic acids?
Nucleic acids are polymers made up of nucleotide monomers.What is the difference in the role of DNA and RNA in the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA stores genetic information; RNA is involved in the expression of that information.What is the function of the double helix structure in DNA?
It provides stability and allows for accurate replication.What is the function of single-stranded RNA structures?
They allow RNA to perform diverse functions, including catalysis and regulation.What is the difference in the ability to form secondary structures between DNA and RNA?
RNA can form more varied and complex secondary structures than DNA.What is the role of nucleic acids in protein synthesis?
They provide the instructions and machinery for assembling proteins.What is the difference in the types of genetic information carried by DNA and RNA?
DNA carries long-term genetic information; RNA carries temporary, functional information.What is the function of the antiparallel arrangement of DNA strands?
It enables complementary base pairing and proper replication.What is the difference in the chemical composition of DNA and RNA?
DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine; RNA contains ribose and uracil.What is the function of nucleic acids in evolution?
They allow genetic information to be inherited and changed over generations.What is the role of base sequence in nucleic acids?
The sequence determines the genetic code and the information stored.What is the function of the sugar-phosphate backbone in nucleic acids?
It provides structural support and stability to the molecule.What is the difference in the occurrence of uracil and thymine?
Uracil is found in RNA; thymine is found in DNA.What is the function of nucleic acids in the cell cycle?
They ensure accurate replication and distribution of genetic material.What is the difference in the role of DNA and RNA in gene expression?
DNA stores genes; RNA is involved in transcribing and translating genes.