Nucleic Acids quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the function of hydrogen bonds in the double helix? They hold the two DNA strands together.

What is the difference in the number of nucleotides between DNA and RNA molecules? DNA has millions of nucleotides; RNA has hundreds to thousands.

What is the function of nucleic acids in storing genetic information? They encode the instructions for building and maintaining an organism.

What is the difference in the types of bonds that link nucleotides in nucleic acids? Phosphodiester bonds link nucleotides in both DNA and RNA.

What is the function of the 5' to 3' directionality in nucleic acids? It determines the direction of synthesis and reading of genetic information.

What is the difference in the ability of DNA and RNA to act as enzymes? RNA can act as an enzyme (ribozyme); DNA cannot.