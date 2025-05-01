Skip to main content
Nucleic Acids quiz #4

  • Is ATP a macromolecule?
    ATP itself is not a macromolecule; it is a nucleotide, which is a monomer of nucleic acids.
  • What are the parts of an ATP molecule?
    The parts of an ATP molecule are a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base.
  • ATP is a type of what?
    ATP is a type of nucleotide.
  • What type of biological molecule is ATP?
    ATP is a nucleotide, which is a type of nucleic acid monomer.
  • ATP is structurally similar to what?
    ATP is structurally similar to a nucleotide found in RNA.
  • What is the name of the sugar in ATP?
    The sugar in ATP is ribose.
  • Which type of biomolecule is ATP most like?
    ATP is most like a nucleotide found in RNA.
  • Which enzyme covalently links nucleotides together?
    DNA polymerase or RNA polymerase covalently links nucleotides together during nucleic acid synthesis.
  • What enzyme joins nucleotides together?
    DNA polymerase or RNA polymerase joins nucleotides together during nucleic acid synthesis.
  • What enzyme bonds nucleotides together?
    DNA polymerase or RNA polymerase bonds nucleotides together during nucleic acid synthesis.
  • What enzyme unwinds or unzips the parent strand during DNA replication?
    Helicase is the enzyme that unwinds or unzips the parent DNA strand during replication.
  • Which nucleic acid provides the master code for protein synthesis?
    DNA provides the master code for protein synthesis.
  • Which three components make up both ADP and ATP?
    Both ADP and ATP are made up of a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base.
  • What is a restriction enzyme?
    A restriction enzyme is a protein that cuts DNA at specific nucleotide sequences.