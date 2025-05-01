Back
Is ATP a macromolecule? ATP itself is not a macromolecule; it is a nucleotide, which is a monomer of nucleic acids. What are the parts of an ATP molecule? The parts of an ATP molecule are a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base. Three parts of ATP molecule The three parts of an ATP molecule are a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base. What three main things make up an ATP molecule? An ATP molecule is made up of a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base. What are the three components of ATP? The three components of ATP are a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base. ATP is a type of what? ATP is a type of nucleotide. What type of biological molecule is ATP? ATP is a nucleotide, which is a type of nucleic acid monomer. ATP is structurally similar to what? ATP is structurally similar to a nucleotide found in RNA. Three parts of an ATP molecule The three parts of an ATP molecule are a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base. What is the name of the sugar in ATP? The sugar in ATP is ribose. ATP is this kind of macromolecule ATP is a nucleotide, which is a monomer of nucleic acids. What type of molecule is ATP? ATP is a nucleotide. Which type of biomolecule is ATP? ATP is a nucleotide, which is a type of nucleic acid monomer. Which type of biomolecule is ATP most like? ATP is most like a nucleotide found in RNA. Which type of macromolecule is ATP? ATP is a nucleotide, which is a component of nucleic acids. Which enzyme covalently links nucleotides together? DNA polymerase or RNA polymerase covalently links nucleotides together during nucleic acid synthesis. ATP is what type of macromolecule? ATP is a nucleotide, which is a monomer of nucleic acids. What is ATP classified as? ATP is classified as a nucleotide. What kind of macromolecule is ATP? ATP is a nucleotide, which is a type of nucleic acid monomer. What are the parts of ATP molecule? The parts of an ATP molecule are a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base. What type of organic molecule is ATP? ATP is an organic molecule classified as a nucleotide. What enzyme joins nucleotides together? DNA polymerase or RNA polymerase joins nucleotides together during nucleic acid synthesis. What enzyme bonds nucleotides together? DNA polymerase or RNA polymerase bonds nucleotides together during nucleic acid synthesis. What enzyme unwinds or unzips the parent strand during DNA replication? Helicase is the enzyme that unwinds or unzips the parent DNA strand during replication. What type of macromolecule are ATP and ADP? ATP and ADP are nucleotides, which are monomers of nucleic acids. Which nucleic acid provides the master code for protein synthesis? DNA provides the master code for protein synthesis. Which type of macromolecule are ATP and ADP? ATP and ADP are nucleotides, which are monomers of nucleic acids. Which three components make up both ADP and ATP? Both ADP and ATP are made up of a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base. What is a restriction enzyme? A restriction enzyme is a protein that cuts DNA at specific nucleotide sequences.
Nucleic Acids quiz #4
