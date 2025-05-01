Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Is ATP a macromolecule? ATP itself is not a macromolecule; it is a nucleotide, which is a monomer of nucleic acids.

What are the parts of an ATP molecule? The parts of an ATP molecule are a phosphate group, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base.

ATP is a type of what? ATP is a type of nucleotide.