Omega-3 Fatty Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

What defines an omega-3 fatty acid, and why are these fatty acids considered essential in the human diet?
An omega-3 fatty acid is defined by having its first double bond located three carbons away from the omega (last) carbon atom. These fatty acids are considered essential because human cells cannot produce them in substantial amounts, so they must be obtained from the diet for normal growth and health.
List three examples of omega-3 fatty acids and identify common dietary sources for each.
Three examples of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenate (found in vegetable oils like corn oil), eicosapentaenoate (EPA, found in cold water fish such as salmon), and docosahexaenoate (DHA, found in marine algae).
How does the omega naming system for fatty acids differ from the traditional fatty acid numbering system?
The omega naming system numbers carbon atoms starting from the omega (last) carbon atom, whereas the traditional system starts from the carboxylic acid carbon. The omega system highlights the position of the first double bond relative to the omega carbon.
What health benefits are associated with omega-3 fatty acids?
Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, and blood clots.
What does the number in the name of an omega fatty acid (e.g., omega-3 or omega-6) indicate?
The number indicates the position of the first double bond from the omega (last) carbon atom; for example, omega-3 means the first double bond is three carbons away from the omega carbon.
