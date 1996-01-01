Problem

Select all that apply. What do the terms omega-3 (ω-3) and omega-6 (ω-6) indicate about their structures?





a) In ω-6 fatty acids, the carbon backbone is six carbons in length.

b) In ω-6 fatty acids, the double bond nearest the ω methyl group is six carbons along the chain.

c) In ω-3 fatty acids, the double bond nearest the α carbon is three carbons along the chain.

d) In ω-3 fatty acids, the carbon backbone is three carbons in length.