10. Lipids

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

3
Problem

Select all that apply. What do the terms omega-3 (ω-3) and omega-6 (ω-6) indicate about their structures?


a) In ω-6 fatty acids, the carbon backbone is six carbons in length.

b) In ω-6 fatty acids, the double bond nearest the ω methyl group is six carbons along the chain.

c) In ω-3 fatty acids, the double bond nearest the α carbon is three carbons along the chain.

d) In ω-3 fatty acids, the carbon backbone is three carbons in length.

4
Problem

Draw the structure of docosahexaenoic acid (22:6Δ4,7,10,13,16,19) and indicate what type of omega fatty acid it is.


a) Omega-3 fatty acid. 

b) Omega-6 fatty acid. 

c) Omega-9 fatty acid.

d) Omega-4 fatty acid.

5
Problem

Assuming the standard shorthand naming system is used, which of the following is an omega-3 fatty acid?


a) 20:1Δ14

b) 18:3Δ9,12,15

c) 20:1Δ3,12

d) 18:2Δ9,12

6
Problem

Which of the structures below is an example of an omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid? 

a) A

b) B

c) C

d) D


