Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Select all that apply. What do the terms omega-3 (ω-3) and omega-6 (ω-6) indicate about their structures?
a) In ω-6 fatty acids, the carbon backbone is six carbons in length.
b) In ω-6 fatty acids, the double bond nearest the ω methyl group is six carbons along the chain.
c) In ω-3 fatty acids, the double bond nearest the α carbon is three carbons along the chain.
d) In ω-3 fatty acids, the carbon backbone is three carbons in length.
Draw the structure of docosahexaenoic acid (22:6Δ4,7,10,13,16,19) and indicate what type of omega fatty acid it is.
a) Omega-3 fatty acid.
b) Omega-6 fatty acid.
c) Omega-9 fatty acid.
d) Omega-4 fatty acid.
Assuming the standard shorthand naming system is used, which of the following is an omega-3 fatty acid?
a) 20:1Δ14
b) 18:3Δ9,12,15
c) 20:1Δ3,12
d) 18:2Δ9,12
Which of the structures below is an example of an omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid?
a) A
b) B
c) C
d) D