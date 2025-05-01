Primary Structure of Protein quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary structure of a protein? The primary structure of a protein is the specific sequence and composition of amino acid residues linked together by peptide bonds in a polypeptide chain.

How are amino acids referred to once they are incorporated into a polypeptide chain? Once incorporated into a polypeptide chain, amino acids are referred to as amino acid residues.

What is the difference between amino acid composition and sequence in the context of primary protein structure? Amino acid composition refers to the types and quantities of amino acids present, while sequence refers to the exact order of amino acid residues from the N-terminal to the C-terminal end.

From which end to which end is the amino acid sequence of a protein always read? The amino acid sequence of a protein is always read from the N-terminal end (free amino group) to the C-terminal end (free carboxyl group).

What functional groups are present at the N-terminal and C-terminal ends of a polypeptide chain? The N-terminal end has a free amino group, and the C-terminal end has a free carboxyl group.

Why do internal amino acid residues in a polypeptide not have free amino or carboxyl groups? Internal amino acid residues lack free amino or carboxyl groups because these groups are involved in peptide bond formation, which links the residues together.