Primary Protein Structure
Which statement regarding primary protein structure is false?
Protein Primary Structure
A new drug cleaves some amide linkages in a polypeptide chain. Which level of structure is directly affected?
Fill in the blanks with the primary sequence of the peptide. Use the 1-letter codes. Circle all the α-carbons.
Fill in the blanks with the primary protein structure of the following peptide. Circle all the α-carbons.
The above peptide is an effective buffer at pH 10. Which amino acid residue is responsible for that?
Identify the primary level of structure for the following peptide, which is an inhibitor of the Angiotensin I Converting Enzyme (ACE I) and a regulator of blood pressure and hypertension. Circle all the α-carbons.