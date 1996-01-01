Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

4. Protein Structure

Primary Structure of Protein

Primary Protein Structure

Which statement regarding primary protein structure is false?

Protein Primary Structure

A new drug cleaves some amide linkages in a polypeptide chain. Which level of structure is directly affected?

Fill in the blanks with the primary sequence of the peptide. Use the 1-letter codes. Circle all the α-carbons.

Fill in the blanks with the primary protein structure of the following peptide. Circle all the α-carbons.

The above peptide is an effective buffer at pH 10. Which amino acid residue is responsible for that?

________________

Identify the primary level of structure for the following peptide, which is an inhibitor of the Angiotensin I Converting Enzyme (ACE I) and a regulator of blood pressure and hypertension. Circle all the α-carbons.

