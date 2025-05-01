Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the sodium-potassium ion pump in maintaining cellular homeostasis? The sodium-potassium ion pump maintains an electrical and chemical gradient across the plasma membrane by exporting 3 sodium ions out of the cell and importing 2 potassium ions into the cell, keeping sodium concentration high outside and potassium concentration high inside the cell.

How does the sodium-potassium ion pump utilize ATP during its transport cycle? The pump hydrolyzes ATP, leading to the phosphorylation of an aspartic acid residue on the pump, which causes conformational changes necessary for transporting sodium and potassium ions across the membrane.

Why is the sodium-potassium ion pump classified as an antiport, and what ions are moved in which directions? It is classified as an antiport because it moves sodium and potassium ions in opposite directions: 3 sodium ions are exported out of the cell, while 2 potassium ions are imported into the cell.

Describe the sequence of events in one complete cycle of the sodium-potassium ion pump. First, 3 sodium ions bind to the pump from the inside of the cell. ATP is hydrolyzed, phosphorylating the pump and causing a conformational change that exports the sodium ions. Then, 2 potassium ions bind from the outside, the phosphate group is removed, causing another conformational change that imports the potassium ions into the cell, returning the pump to its original state.

