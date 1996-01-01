Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

11. Biological Membranes and Transport

Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump

Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump

Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump

Problem

The critical function of the sodium-potassium pump is to move:

Problem

Which of the following defines the type of transport by the sodium-potassium ATPase?

Problem

Which of the following statements about the mechanism of the sodium-potassium ATPase is FALSE?

Problem

Which of the following shows the correct order of steps for the mechanism of the sodium-potassium ATPase?

I. 2 K+ Ions bind.
II. Phosphorylation of an Asp residue.
III. Conformational change releasing 3 Na+ ions outside the cell.
IV. 3 Na+ ions bind.
V. Release of the phosphate group.
VI. Conformational change releasing 2 K+ ions inside the cell.

