Sphingolipids quiz #1 Flashcards

What structural features distinguish sphingolipids from glycerolipids, and how is the fatty acid attached in sphingolipids?
Sphingolipids use sphingosine, an 18-carbon amino alcohol with a trans double bond, as their backbone instead of glycerol. They contain only one variable fatty acid, which is attached via an amide bond at the C2 position, unlike glycerolipids that have two variable fatty acids attached via ester bonds.
What is a ceramide, and how does it relate to the structure of sphingolipids?
A ceramide is a type of sphingolipid in which the variable head group attached to the sphingosine backbone is a hydrogen atom. It consists of sphingosine with a single fatty acid attached via an amide bond.
Why are sphingolipids important in eukaryotic cell membranes?
Sphingolipids are the second most abundant lipids in eukaryotic cell membranes, where they play crucial roles in membrane structure and cellular functions.
How do different classes of sphingolipids arise, and what types of linkages can their head groups have?
Different classes of sphingolipids arise from variability in their head groups, which can be attached to the sphingosine backbone via either phosphodiester or glycosidic linkages.
