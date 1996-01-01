Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Sphingolipids
Which is a characteristic of all sphingolipids?
A) They all contain a fatty acid joined to glycerol.
B) They all contain a long-chain alcohol joined to isoprene.
C) They all contain the ceramide base joined to a variable polar head group.
D) They all contain a carbohydrate joined to a phosphate group.
Which component is found in all sphingolipids?
A) A carbohydrate.
B) A negative charge.
C) A phosphate group.
D) An amino alcohol.
E) All the above are found in all sphingolipids.
F) None are found in sphingolipids.
Which of the following is true about sphingolipids?
A) They are all phospholipids.
B) They all contain a carbohydrate backbone.
C) They can have either a phosphodiester or a glycosidic linkage to their polar head group.
D) The all contain a glycerol molecule backbone.
E) None of the above are true.