10. Lipids

Sphingolipids

4
Problem

Which is a characteristic of all sphingolipids?

A) They all contain a fatty acid joined to glycerol.

B) They all contain a long-chain alcohol joined to isoprene.

C) They all contain the ceramide base joined to a variable polar head group.

D) They all contain a carbohydrate joined to a phosphate group.

5
Problem

Which component is found in all sphingolipids?

A) A carbohydrate.

B) A negative charge.

C) A phosphate group.

D) An amino alcohol.

E) All the above are found in all sphingolipids. 

F) None are found in sphingolipids.

6
Problem

Which of the following is true about sphingolipids?

A) They are all phospholipids.

B) They all contain a carbohydrate backbone.

C) They can have either a phosphodiester or a glycosidic linkage to their polar head group.

D) The all contain a glycerol molecule backbone. 

E) None of the above are true.


