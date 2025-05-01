Steroid Hormones quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the five main classes of steroid hormones derived from cholesterol, and what is the primary physiological role of each class?
The five main classes of steroid hormones derived from cholesterol are: androgens (regulate male sexual development), estrogens (control female sexual development), progestins (manage the menstrual cycle and pregnancy), glucocorticoids (oversee metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids), and mineralocorticoids (regulate kidney excretion of salt and water).
What molecule serves as the precursor for all steroid hormones?
Cholesterol serves as the precursor molecule for all steroid hormones.
Name the five main classes of steroid hormones derived from cholesterol.
The five main classes are androgens, estrogens, progestins, glucocorticoids, and mineralocorticoids.
Which organs produce androgens, estrogens, and progestins?
Androgens, estrogens, and progestins are produced by the gonads (testes in males and ovaries in females).
Where are glucocorticoids and mineralocorticoids produced in the body?
Glucocorticoids and mineralocorticoids are produced by the adrenal cortex of the adrenal glands.
What is the primary physiological role of androgens?
Androgens regulate male sexual development.
What is the main function of estrogens in the body?
Estrogens control female sexual development.
Which steroid hormone class manages the menstrual cycle and pregnancy?
Progestins manage the menstrual cycle and pregnancy.
What is the main physiological role of glucocorticoids?
Glucocorticoids oversee the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids.
How do mineralocorticoids affect kidney function?
Mineralocorticoids regulate kidney excretion of salt and water.