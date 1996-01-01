Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

10. Lipids

Steroid Hormones

Steroid Hormones

Each of the following can be synthesized from cholesterol EXCEPT:

A) Glucose.

B) Progesterone.

C) Cholic acid.

D) Testosterone. 

E) Estradiol.

Identify the molecule derived from sterols.

A) Arachidonic acid.                                        

B) Gangliosides.                            

C) Phosphatidylglycerol.  

D) Prostaglandins. 

E) Cortisol. 

Which of the following steroid hormones regulates a female’s menstrual cycle?

A) Estrogen.

B) Testosterone.

C) Progesterone.

D) Cortisol. 

