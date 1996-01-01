Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Steroid Hormones
Each of the following can be synthesized from cholesterol EXCEPT:
A) Glucose.
B) Progesterone.
C) Cholic acid.
D) Testosterone.
E) Estradiol.
Identify the molecule derived from sterols.
A) Arachidonic acid.
B) Gangliosides.
C) Phosphatidylglycerol.
D) Prostaglandins.
E) Cortisol.
Which of the following steroid hormones regulates a female’s menstrual cycle?
A) Estrogen.
B) Testosterone.
C) Progesterone.
D) Cortisol.