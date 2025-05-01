Skip to main content
Steroids quiz #1 Flashcards

Steroids quiz #1
  • What is the core structural feature of all steroids, and from what are they biosynthetically derived?
    All steroids have a core 17-carbon tetracyclic ring structure called gonane, which is biosynthetically derived from isoprene units.
  • What distinguishes sterols from other types of steroids?
    Sterols are a specific type of steroid that contain at least one hydroxyl (OH) group attached to the gonane core.
  • Describe the structure of cholesterol, including the positions of its key functional groups.
    Cholesterol has a hydroxyl group at the C3 position and a hydrocarbon side chain at the C17 position on its steroid core.
  • How is cholesterol biosynthesized in animal cells?
    Cholesterol is biosynthesized from the cyclization of the terpene lipid squalene, which is itself formed from six isoprene units.
  • What is the role of cholesterol as a precursor molecule in the body?
    Cholesterol serves as a precursor for important biomolecules, including bile acids like cholic acid, which are essential for fat digestion.
  • How does cholesterol regulate membrane fluidity in animal cells at different temperatures?
    At high temperatures, cholesterol decreases membrane fluidity and increases rigidity; at low temperatures, it increases membrane fluidity and decreases rigidity, helping maintain optimal membrane conditions.
