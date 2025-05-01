Steroids quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the core structural feature of all steroids, and from what are they biosynthetically derived?
All steroids have a core 17-carbon tetracyclic ring structure called gonane, which is biosynthetically derived from isoprene units.
What distinguishes sterols from other types of steroids?
Sterols are a specific type of steroid that contain at least one hydroxyl (OH) group attached to the gonane core.
Describe the structure of cholesterol, including the positions of its key functional groups.
Cholesterol has a hydroxyl group at the C3 position and a hydrocarbon side chain at the C17 position on its steroid core.
How is cholesterol biosynthesized in animal cells?
Cholesterol is biosynthesized from the cyclization of the terpene lipid squalene, which is itself formed from six isoprene units.
What is the role of cholesterol as a precursor molecule in the body?
Cholesterol serves as a precursor for important biomolecules, including bile acids like cholic acid, which are essential for fat digestion.
How does cholesterol regulate membrane fluidity in animal cells at different temperatures?
At high temperatures, cholesterol decreases membrane fluidity and increases rigidity; at low temperatures, it increases membrane fluidity and decreases rigidity, helping maintain optimal membrane conditions.
