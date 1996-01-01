Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Which of the following structures is a sterol?
A) A.
B) B.
C) C.
D) D.
Cholesterol is essential for normal membrane functions because it:
A) Cannot be made by higher organisms, like mammals.
B) Spans the thickness of the entire bilayer.
C) Helps regulate membrane fluidity.
D) Catalyzes protein synthesis outside of the cell.
E) Plugs up the cardiac arteries of older men.
What is the effect of cholesterol in a membrane?
A) Increases membrane fluidity by preventing acyl chain packing.
B) Reduces membrane fluidity acyl chain movement.
D) Both a & b.
E) Neither a or b.