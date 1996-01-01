Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Lipids

Steroids

Problem

Which of the following structures is a sterol?

A) A.

B) B.

C) C.

D) D.

Steroids

Steroids

Problem

Cholesterol is essential for normal membrane functions because it:

A) Cannot be made by higher organisms, like mammals.

B) Spans the thickness of the entire bilayer.

C) Helps regulate membrane fluidity.

D) Catalyzes protein synthesis outside of the cell.

E) Plugs up the cardiac arteries of older men.

Problem

What is the effect of cholesterol in a membrane?

A) Increases membrane fluidity by preventing acyl chain packing.

B) Reduces membrane fluidity acyl chain movement.

D) Both a & b.

E) Neither a or b.

