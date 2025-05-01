Tertiary Structure of Protein quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the main difference between secondary and tertiary protein structure in terms of stabilization? Secondary structure is stabilized by interactions between the peptide backbone, while tertiary structure is stabilized primarily by interactions between the R groups (side chains) of amino acids.

List and briefly describe the five main types of R group interactions that stabilize the tertiary structure of proteins. The five main types are: (1) Ionic bonds (salt bridges) between ionizable R groups; (2) Hydrophobic effect, where non-polar R groups cluster together; (3) Hydrogen bonds between polar R groups; (4) Van der Waals interactions between all atoms; (5) Disulfide bridges, which are covalent bonds between cysteine residues.

How can amino acid R groups that are far apart in the primary sequence interact in the tertiary structure of a protein? Due to the folding of the polypeptide chain in tertiary structure, R groups that are distant in the primary sequence can be brought into close proximity, allowing them to interact and contribute to the protein's three-dimensional shape.

What is the main difference between secondary and tertiary protein structure in terms of stabilization? Secondary structure is stabilized by interactions between the peptide backbone, while tertiary structure is stabilized primarily by interactions between the R groups (side chains) of amino acids.

List and briefly describe the five main types of R group interactions that stabilize the tertiary structure of proteins. The five main types are: (1) Ionic bonds (salt bridges) between ionizable R groups; (2) Hydrophobic effect, where non-polar R groups cluster together; (3) Hydrogen bonds between polar R groups; (4) Van der Waals interactions between all atoms; (5) Disulfide bridges, which are covalent bonds between cysteine residues.

How can amino acid R groups that are far apart in the primary sequence interact in the tertiary structure of a protein? Due to the folding of the polypeptide chain in tertiary structure, R groups that are distant in the primary sequence can be brought into close proximity, allowing them to interact and contribute to the protein's three-dimensional shape.