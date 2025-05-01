Buffer Solution quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is a buffer solution and how does it respond to the addition of small amounts of strong acids or bases? A buffer solution is a substance that resists changes in pH when small amounts of strong acids or bases are added. It maintains a relatively stable pH compared to unbuffered solutions, which show significant pH changes.

How is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation used in preparing buffer solutions, and what is its formula? The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution and to prepare buffers with a desired pH. Its formula is pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where [A-] is the concentration of the conjugate base and [HA] is the concentration of the weak acid.

What is the effective buffering range of a weak acid, and how is it determined? The effective buffering range of a weak acid is within ±1 pH unit of its pKa. This range is where the buffer can most effectively resist changes in pH.

Which buffer systems are important in biological systems for maintaining pH, and what are their typical pKa values? The phosphate buffer system (dihydrogen phosphate and hydrogen phosphate) maintains intracellular pH with a pKa around 7.2, while the bicarbonate buffer system (carbonic acid and bicarbonate) maintains extracellular pH with a pKa of 6.4.

Why are buffers critical for enzyme function and biochemical processes in living organisms? Buffers are critical because enzymes require a specific pH to function properly. Buffers help maintain this pH, ensuring that biochemical processes proceed efficiently in living organisms.

