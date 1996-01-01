Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Buffers
A. What volume of 0.1 M acetic acid (pK a = 4.8) is required to make 1 liter of 0.1 M buffer solution at pH = 5.8?
B. What volume of 0.1 M sodium acetate is required to make the same buffer solution?
a. 193 mL
b. 91 mL
c. 909 mL
d. 807 mL
Effective Buffer Ranges
Which of the following compounds would make for the best buffer at pH 8?
Biological Buffers
MOPS (pKa =7.2) is a weak acid & acts as a buffer. Calculate the ratio of its basic/acidic species at pH = 6.0.