Biochemistry

2. Water

Buffer Solution

Buffers

Problem

A. What volume of 0.1 M acetic acid (pK a = 4.8) is required to make 1 liter of 0.1 M buffer solution at pH = 5.8?


B. What volume of 0.1 M sodium acetate is required to make the same buffer solution?

a. 193 mL                                                       

b. 91 mL 

c. 909 mL 

d. 807 mL

Effective Buffer Ranges

Problem

Which of the following compounds would make for the best buffer at pH 8?

Biological Buffers

Problem

MOPS (pKa =7.2) is a weak acid & acts as a buffer. Calculate the ratio of its basic/acidic species at pH = 6.0.

