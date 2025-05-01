Triacylglycerols quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the structural composition of triacylglycerols, and how are their fatty acid chains linked to the glycerol molecule?
Triacylglycerols are composed of a glycerol molecule linked to three fatty acid chains via ester linkages, which are formed through dehydration synthesis reactions.What are the primary biological functions of triacylglycerols in the human body?
Triacylglycerols are also known as triglycerides, and the terms are used interchangeably.What are the two types of triacylglycerols based on the composition of their fatty acid chains?
Fatty acids are primarily stored as triacylglycerols because this form allows for efficient long-term energy storage.What specialized cells are responsible for synthesizing and storing triacylglycerols?
Adipocytes, also known as fat cells, are specialized for synthesizing and storing triacylglycerols.What are two common terms used to refer to the fatty acid components of triacylglycerols?
The fatty acid components of triacylglycerols are often referred to as 'chains' or 'tails.'