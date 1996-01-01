Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

10. Lipids

Triacylglycerols

Problem

What type of bond connects the fatty acid chains to the #1, #2, and #3 positions of glycerol in triacylglycerols?

Problem

Draw the structure of a triacylglycerol that contains all 18:0 fatty acids. Is this a simple or mixed triacylglycerol?


a) Simple triacylglycerol. 

b) Mixed triacylglycerol. 

Problem

The function(s) of triacylglycerols in animals include:

a) Storage for long-term energy.

b) Encoding genetic information. 

c) Short-term energy storage. 

d) Thermal insulation of body temperature. 

e) A and D. 

f) A & C.

