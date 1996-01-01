Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Triacylglycerols
What type of bond connects the fatty acid chains to the #1, #2, and #3 positions of glycerol in triacylglycerols?
Draw the structure of a triacylglycerol that contains all 18:0 fatty acids. Is this a simple or mixed triacylglycerol?
a) Simple triacylglycerol.
b) Mixed triacylglycerol.
The function(s) of triacylglycerols in animals include:
a) Storage for long-term energy.
b) Encoding genetic information.
c) Short-term energy storage.
d) Thermal insulation of body temperature.
e) A and D.
f) A & C.