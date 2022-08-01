the lymphatic system plays an important role in the immune system. Now the lymphatic system is a network of lymphatic vessels which carry lymph towards the heart. It's similar in a way, to the circulatory system, which has blood vessels that carries blood around the body. Lymph, however, is a clear fluid, and it forms from the interstitial fluid. That fluid that is outside of cells in tissues now limp will pass through these lymphatic vessels and get to what are called lymph nodes. These are, uh, places that filter the lymph and clean it before it mixes in with blood, which is what some of this fluid is going to do. And these lymph nodes will actually house, um, house Some Lucas cites a type of immune cell, and they are going thio those immune cells. They're going to help clean the lymph fluid and ensure that, you know, cleaned stuff is making it back into the blood. Nothing that's contaminated is going to get back into the blood. And so here you can see in green the diffuse network of the lymphatic system. All the little dots are lymph nodes, so they're basically all over your body and Here's a zoomed in image of lymph node, and you can see that it has a Lots of little tubes or fluid will enter. It has a tube, we're fluid, will exit, and you can see in this zoomed in image. If I get out of the way, you can see there are lymphocytes that are flowing around in their lymphocytes are a type of immune cell, and you can also see that there are lymphocytes flowing around here in the outside of the lymph node in the lymph vessel. So these guys air cleaning out the limp so that it is uncontaminated and can return to the blood. And also this is a way of identifying infections, now their various organs involved in the lymphatic system as well. There are the tonsils, which are found in the throat and have some involvement in T cell development. It's not super well understood as of yet. Thean Yoon system super complicated, and there's still a ton to be learned to be known about it. Be learned. That's a oh, it's good for a teacher toe. Speak such good English, right? Well, the thinus there's another organ of the lymphatic system and This is a gland where T cells, which is type of immune cell, learn more about, go to mature and develop, and you can see the thymus gland is sort of in this area, kind of like in the upper chest area, the tonsils in the back of the throat. And if we move down a little bit, you can see the spleen, the organ with a really selling name that has a super important job. It filters blood and red blood cells or anthrocytes. It actually is super important Oregon in maintaining our blood. However, its involvement in the immune system is that it stores Lucas sites those white blood cells and produces options. A type of protein will learn more about that. Has an immune function swelled? Antibodies now not pictured here because it's kind of diffuse. You know, it's all around the gut, and in the respiratory system is the stuff called mucosal associated lymphoid tissue or malt. And there's a bunch of different types golf, salt. I'm not gonna list them all. You don't need to really worry about knowing all of it. Just know that there's this lymphoid tissue that you will find in the gut in the respiratory system, and it produces mucous. Hence the name and that mucus is going to be really useful for trapping stuff that's trying to make it into the body. Right? Uh, through your digestive tract, like by taking in food that has pathogens in it. You know, those They're gonna find their way to the gut and breathing in pathogens. Those pathogens, they're gonna find their way to the respiratory system. So this mucosa mucus producing tissue is sort of a measure to try to stop them before they really get in and do some serious damage. So with that, let's flip the page.

