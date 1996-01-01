Hello everyone. And in today's video we have the following problem. So if we assume that DNA replication is following the conservative model of replication and we started with a 14 a lighter medium of D. N. A. And after two generations were in 15 m medium bacterial cells will produce the following bands in a density gradients gentrification. So in case you forgot, I want you to recall what this conservative model of DNA states and I'm going to have it down here for you. The conservative model states that parental DNA remains intact and it gives rise to daughter D. N. A. That is entirely new. So and this will depend on the medium that they're placed. So looking at our question, we originally have lighter DNA. Or just lighter medium DNA. For the parental DNA. If we since replicate this, we're going to have low density because it is placed in a lighter medium of D. N. A. Now after two generations or the daughter D. N. A. It is going to be placed in a 15 end medium which is a heavier medium. So this is going to yield heavier dance city DNA. So this is what we're going to have if we perform centrifuge cation on this sample and this is going to correlate with answer choice B. One band of D. N. A. With the highest density and one band of D. N. A. With a lower density because they were placing different mediums now is going to be a final answer to our question. I really hope this video

