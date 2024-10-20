In plant cytokinesis, the division occurs ____. Meanwhile, in animal cytokinesis, cell division happens ______.
At the end of mitotic cell division, _______ daughter cells that are genetically _________ to the parent cell are produced.
Which of the following plant cell structures is responsible for carrying materials to generate a cell plate which is a precursor in plant cell cytokinesis?
If an error is detected at any checkpoint in the cell cycle, a protein called ___ can trigger cell repair or cell death.
What is the important role of G2 phase before mitosis and cytokinesis can proceed?
Which of the following phases of the cell cycle comes after anaphase?
Cancerous cells differ from normal cells by
A cell is tightly packed but still, it is dividing in an uncontrolled fashion. The cell under question is an example of