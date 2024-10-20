- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Assume that in three genes undergoing independent assortment, the genotype of F1 individuals involved in a trihybrid cross is AaBbCcDd. Which of the following genotypes will have an existing probability of 1/256 in the F2 offspring?
Suppose purple flowers dominate over the white flowers in a pea garden. Using the Punnett square, what is the probability of having a white flower from crossing two heterozygote parents?
What could be the possible blood type(s) of a child whose parents are AB and O?
How do epigenetic modifications such as DNA methylation affect normal gene function?
Which of the following is not a polygenic inheritance?
A quantitative trait is controlled by numerous genes. Quantitative traits are also known as _____ traits.
Identify what the following shape represents in a pedigree:
There are diseases caused by mutated alleles. If the allele is recessive, it will cause disease in people who are ____ on that mutated gene.
Jack was married to Diana. Both are carriers of an allele of cystic fibrosis. What is the probability that Jack and Diana will have a baby with cystic fibrosis?
Females can only have hemophilia if the
The woman who is a carrier of hemophilia A married an unaffected man. Which of the following is true about inheritance patterns in their offspring?
Recessive X-linked traits such as Hemophilia are more frequent in ____ than in _____.
Considering the independent assortment of alleles, how many different types of gametes will an individual with genotype AaBb produce?