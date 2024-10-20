Which of the following is responsible for removing and replacing the RNA primers with DNA nucleotides during DNA replication?
Which one is polymerized in 5′→3′ during DNA synthesis
The Okazaki fragments are later joined together by what enzyme?
Which of the following is/are synthesized in a 5' to 3' direction during the process of DNA replication?
Which of the following DNA strands is synthesized in the form of Okazaki fragments during DNA replication?
The molecular lesions that are formed by thymine or cytosine bases in DNA, caused by UV light, and repaired by nucleotide excision repair mechanisms are called _____________.
What role does the antiparallel strand structure of DNA play in nucleotide excision repair?
The DNA repair process involves the removal of the damaged sequence and the replacement of new sequences. Which of the following is involved in cleaving the DNA segments so that the damaged sequences will be removed?
The role of telomerase RNA in telomere replenishing is to act as:
What is the immediate consequence if there is a significant telomere loss?