A gene contains nucleotide sequences called introns and exons. Introns are the ____ part of the gene while exons are the _____ segments.
Which one is the correct statement about the central dogma of molecular genetics?
The genetic information on DNA is copied in the form of mRNA which is translated into_____:
Which of the following is critical in a nucleotide to support the addition of another nucleotide to the growing RNA chain?
During elongation, nucleotides are added in which direction?
The promoter sequence is located at the _____________ of the coding sequence, which is where transcription begins.
After the transcription process, the mRNA undergoes splicing before it exits the nucleus. What happens during the splicing process?
_______ is a ribonucleoprotein complex that removes the introns from pre-mRNA to generate a mature mRNA.
If the anticodons from tRNA have a UUU and CUA sequence, what will be their corresponding amino acids?
The molecule that carries amino acids to the ribosomes during translation is: