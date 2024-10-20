Amino acid is encoded by a ____ which is a DNA or RNA sequence of three _____.
According to the wobble base pairing hypothesis, a tRNA molecule with the sequence 5'-GAG-3' at the anticodon loop can be possibly paired with ____mRNA sequence.
How many amino acids can be encoded by an RNA with the sequence 5'- UUCUCGAGUGGCUGA-3?
Which of the followings is/are key component(s) in translation?
At which site of mRNA is the ribosome recruited to initiate the translation process?
Which of the following is not a type of posttranslational modification of proteins?
Which of the following correctly describes the main function of transcription in the process of gene expression?
Given the DNA strand 5' CCTGGCAAT 3', which of the following is considered a substitution mutation?
Deletion or addition of a single nucleotide is often more serious than losing or adding three nucleotides because it can lead to __________ mutation.
_________ mutations are point mutations that will not alter the resulting amino acid, and _________ mutations are point mutations that can alter the resulting amino acid.