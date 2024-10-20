- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Identify which type of regulation of gene expression control affects the DNA arrangement and its accessibility to the transcription process.
Which of the following does not describe a regulon?
Identify the regulatory protein that promotes RNA polymerase binding and stimulates the transcription process.
E. coli needs amino acids to survive, and one of these amino acids is tryptophan. E. coli produce their own tryptophan that is encoded by their five genes located next to each other in what is called the trp operon. However, in the presence of tryptophan in the environment, there is no need for the bacteria to synthesize it, so the trp operon is switched "off." When the availability of tryptophan in the environment becomes too low, the trp operon is switched "on" to activate tryptophan synthesis. How does the trp repressor participate in this process?
In a Lac operon, a mutation in the first gene of a structural gene will directly affect the synthesis of:
Cells want to express lac operons only when needed because
What effect does glucose have on the rate of transcription of the lac operon?"
Which part of the lac operon is considered the negative regulatory site where the lac repressor protein binds, hindering the transcription process?
If a specific operon encodes enzymes that produce essential amino acids, and if that operon is regulated like the trp operon, then the essential amino acid may act as
What is the primary role of attenuation in gene expression?