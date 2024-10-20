- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Genetically modified foods (GM foods) are agricultural organisms whose DNA has been altered via the application of genetic engineering techniques. All of the following are advantages of GM foods, EXCEPT:
A soil-dwelling bacteria called Agrobacterium tumefaciens has the potential to transfer a fragment of its DNA into plant cells. The plant's cellular machinery is effectively taken over by the bacterial DNA when it is integrated into a plant chromosome, where it is then used to promote the bacterial population's growth. This procedure is mostly used to create crops that are resistant to insects or herbicides; such crops are termed:
Contrast technology with science. Give an example of each to illustrate the difference.
What approach would be most suited for a pharmaceutical business interested in cloning a human insulin-producing gene to get a large amount of insulin hormone?
A small fragment of a human gene has the nucleotide sequence 5-CGATCCTC-3. What hybridization probe sequence may be used to search for this gene in the library?
A biotechnologist is interested in producing human insulin from bacteria by using recombinant DNA technology. He will follow the following steps to get the desired product:
P. Selection and screening of transformed cells
Q. Isolation of the insulin gene
R. Cutting of plasmid DNA at specific locations
S. Insertion of the recombinant plasmid containing the insulin gene into the bacteria
T. Joining of the insulin gene into the plasmid
Arrange the above steps in the correct order:
Which one of the following is correctly matched with its role in recombinant DNA technology?
What is the main reason for using Taq polymerase during the PCR?
Where was the name Polymerase Chain Reaction derived from?
In which PCR step does the high temperature cause the double-stranded DNA to unwind into single strands?