The technique to separate DNA fragments on basis of their size or density on a gel using electric current is referred to as:
Which of the following is not a common application of gel electrophoresis?
Which of the following markers is used to detect specific DNA sequences in the "Southern Blotting" technique?
There were several steps involved in DNA fingerprinting. Choose the options that include the right order for these steps.
1. Hybridization with DNA probes
2. Digestion of DNA by restriction endonuclease
3. Detection of hybridized DNA fragments by autoradiography
4. Blotting of DNA fragments to the nitrocellulose membrane
5. Separation or electrophoresis of DNA fragments
The use of DNA fingerprinting is advantageous in a broad range of situations, from criminal investigations to evolutionary research. Which of the following is considered a drawback of this technology?
Which one is not an application of the DNA fingerprinting technique?
Which of the following is an example of a DNA sequencing output?
Dideoxy sequencing is also called:
Which of the following is not a component of dideoxy sequencing?