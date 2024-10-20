In flies, frogs, and chicks, gradients of ______ determine the future antero-posterior and dorso-ventral axes of the developing embryo.
A ♀ Drosophila has two mutant alleles of the bicoid gene, which act as a morphogen during Drosophila development and is essential for establishing the anterior end of the fly. Its larva will have
Which of the following correctly depicts the cell lineage of a cell that produces three cells? Apoptosis is shown by "X".
Which of the following statements best describes the sequence of embryonic development before and after implantation?
Which one of the following is developed from the archenteron
All of the following are common in the development of both birds and mammals except:
Which of the following is a characteristic of vegetative growth in plants?