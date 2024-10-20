Which one of the following factors can disturb the Hardy-Weinberg Law?
A plant has two alleles for height, T (tall) and t (dwarf), with frequencies of 0.8 and 0.2, respectively. What will be the frequencies of the three possible genotypes?
Based on the formula for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, p2 stands for _____, while q2 stands for ______.
Which of the following tends to only reduce genetic variation?
Plants have evolved many traits that attract pollinators over time, such as brightly coloured petals that attract butterflies. With the presence of the pollinators, the _________ increases between the plant populations.
Bacteria can become immune to antibiotics by directional selection. Choose the appropriate labels for A and B in the figure that depicts the evolution of a bacteria after being exposed to an antibiotic.