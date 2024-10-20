Which of the following makes up the fungal cell wall?
Which of the following fungi forms symbiotic relationships with plant roots by penetrating the cortical cells?
Most of the members of phylum _____ are involved in the formation of lichens.
Which of the following statements about reproduction in mushrooms is incorrect?
Identify the only fungi that exhibit alternation of generations and produce flagellated spores and gametes.
Plasmogamy and karyogamy are two stages of the sexual phase of fungi. In plasmogamy, _____ of two hyphae are fused together whereas karyogamy refers to the fusion of ______ hyphae.