General Biology
Which of the following statements about Cnidarians is correct?
Lophophorates have lopophores which surround their ______.
Identify the phyla whose members can be found in all three habitats: marine, freshwater, and terrestrial.
Which of the following characteristics is shared by annelids and arthropods?
Ecdysozoans are well known for having a three-layered cuticle that is regularly shed as the animal develops. This procedure is known as:
Which of the following is not included in the usage of the water vascular system of echinoderms?