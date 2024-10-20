- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Identify the statement(s) about mammals that is/are not true:
P. All mammals have a skull.
Q. All mammals have three ear bones: the incus, malleus, and stapes.
R. Mammals are jawless.
Read the following statements about deuterostomes carefully, and then identify which ones are correct.
P. In deuterostomes, the blastopore develops into an anus.
Q. Deuterostomes are triploblastic.
R. Deuterostomes have radial symmetry.
S. Deuterostomes are pseudocoelemates.
The following are four assertions about chordates.
P. Humans are classified as vertebrate chordates.
Q. The dorsal hollow nerve cord is present in all chordates at some stage of their development.
R. All chordates possess a brain case.
S. Nematodes are invertebrate chordates.
Identify the options that include all of the correct chordate assertions.
Which of the following is not an amniote?
Africa has a higher degree of human genetic diversity than any other continent. This is consistent with the theory that modern humans have their origin in Africa. A small part of the population migrated out of Africa and reached new locations where they established their own population with lower genetic variability. This is an example of the:
Bipedalism is considered a very old trait. Which of the following provided clue of an upright stance among hominins?
Which of the following is the oldest hominin that existed during the divergence of human and chimpanzee lineages?