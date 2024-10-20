The presence of cuticles and a small number of stomata is an adaptation to:
The lateral roots in plants originate from:
_____ move sugar and amino acids into and out of the sieve elements.
Which of the following would be seen in a cross-section of a woody root?
Acid rain at 4.0 pH or less can decrease leaf water content, destroy chloroplast structure, and decrease chloroplast ATP synthase activity. What is the general effect of acid rain on the plant's growth?
An increase in the length of the plant body is termed primary growth. It is the result of cell division in the _________.
Secondary growth, which is caused by cell division in the ________, increases the _______ of the plant.